5 straightforward ways to get your hand gestures right in any business situation

Prime Minister of Australia. Photo: Stefan Postles/ Getty.

Hand gestures play a significant role in how others perceive you.

In fact some body language experts believe people form up to 90% of their first impressions in under four minutes, and a person’s hand gestures are one of the first areas of the body the eye is drawn to.

In the Prime Minister’s recent St Patrick’s Day message Tony Abbott broke almost every rule in the hand gestures guide book.

He talks with his hands higher than his chin.

He tries the power gesture of the steeple…

But fails. Multiple times.

He points.

And splays his fingers.

Not only are these gestures poor hand etiquette but they also makes for really awkward viewing.

Here’s another video of the Prime Minister looking seriously uncomfortable with his hands (but to be honest it was a pretty awkward situation).

So to make sure you’re putting the best hand, forward here are five easy ways to get your hand gestures right in any business situation from Prezi.

