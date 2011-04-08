Five Stocks That Investors Are Betting Will Fail

Jake Lynch

Short interest, a measure of investors’ pessimism for a particular company, is an interesting gauge to consider.

A stock that is heavily shorted may indicate a company to outright avoid or, in contrast, an unloved company that is suffering from overwrought pessimism and is cheap, as a result.

Here are five U.S. stocks that investors are betting will fall. They are ordered by percentage of float shorted, from plenty to most.

5. Hovnanian Enterprises(HOV_) is a homebuilding and financial services company, constructing singe-family detached homes, attached townhouses and condominiums.

Its stock has fallen 28% in the past 12 months as new home sales and construction metrics have skipped along a cyclical trough.

Hovnanian swung to a fiscal first-quarter loss of $64 million, or 82 cents a share, from a year-earlier profit of $236 million, or $2.97. Revenue fell 21%.

The gross margin contracted from 16% to 13% and the operating margin fell from negative 3.7% to negative 9.5%. Hovnanian is running a shareholders’ deficit of $402 million. It has $426 million of cash on hand and $1.7 billion of debt.

Of researchers following the company, none rank its stock “buy”, five rank it “hold” and seven rank it “sell.” Currently, 30% of Hovnanian’s float is sold short, indicating heightened pessimism among equity market participants.

hovnanian

4. Avanir(AVNR_) develops therapeutic products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. Its stock has advanced 61% in 12 months and delivered annualized gains of 57% since 2008. Avanir’s Abreva, a cold sore treatment, is the only cream approved for over-the-counter sales by the FDA. Its other approved product, NUEDEXTA, is used to treat pseudobulbar effect, a neurological disorder. AVP-923, a medication to treat the same disorder, is currently in the clinical stage of development. Avanir receives “buy” ratings from all three of the researchers evaluating its stock.

avanir

Avanir’s fiscal first-quarter loss widened to $12 million, or 11 cents a share, from a year-earlier loss of $4.8 million, or six cents. Revenue increased 22% to $1.8 million. Avanir has $118 million of cash and no debt. It has diluted shareholders, though. The float increased 47% to 122 million shares in the latest quarter. Investors have sold short 31% of Avanir’s stock, betting on a future decline. The stock sells for an expensive 4.4-times book value and 120-times sales.

3. RPC(RES_) is an oil and gas services company, providing technical assistance and equipment, ranging from pressure pumping to drill pipe. Its stock has appreciated 38% already in 2011, outpacing indices and peer investments. RPC swung to a fourth-quarter profit of $55 million, or 38 cents a share, from a loss of $5.2 million, or three cents, a year earlier. Revenue more than doubled to $328 million as demand for fossil fuels accelerated, an ongoing trend.

rpc

RPC’s quarterly gross margin widened from 33% to 47% and its operating margin climbed from negative 4.4% to positive 27%. RPC has $9 million of cash and $121 million of debt, for a quick ratio of 2.7 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.2. RPC sells for a forward earnings multiple of 14, a 34% industry discount. And, 70% of researchers covering the stock rank it “buy.” Yet, 33% of RPC’s float is sold short, perhaps by investors expecting a drop in crude oil’s price.

2. St. Joe(JOE_) is a real estate development company based in Florida. Joe’s largest shareholder is Fairholme Capital, run by famed value investor Bruce Berkowitz, who owns 28% of shares outstanding. But, David Einhorn, another closely followed value disciple, has recommended St. Joe as a short and suggested that management is improperly failing to write down its property values and is thus engaging in misleading accounting practices.

st joe

St. Joe’s fourth-quarter loss decreased 95% to $2.7 million, or three cents a share, as revenue stagnated at $37 million. St. Joe’s gross margin rose from negative territory to 27%. The operating margin remained in shallow negative territory. St. Joe has $209 million of cash and $55 million of debt, for $155 million of net cash and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1. An outsized 35% of St. Joe’s stock is sold short. It receives “buy” ratings from 25% of analysts.

1. McClatchy(MNI_) is a newspaper publisher, which owns The Miami Herald, Charlotte Observer and other papers. Its stock has tumbled 33% in 12 months and delivered annualized losses of 31% over a three-year span. Fourth-quarter net income decreased 42% to $15 million and earnings per share fell 53% to 18 cents, hurt by a higher share count. McClatchy’s gross margin narrowed from 60% to 57% and its operating margin dropped from 27% to 24%, hurting profit.

mcclatchy

McClatchy has just $18 million of cash and $1.7 billion of debt, for a quick ratio of 0.8 and an excessive debt-to-equity ratio of 7.8. McClatchy’s stock has a beta value, a measure of market correlation, of 3.1, so it tends to more than triple the day-to-day movements of the equity market.

Of analysts covering the company, all five rank its stock “hold.” It receives no “buy” or “sell” rankings. Currently, a disproportionate 42% of the float is sold short, indicating sizable negativity.

This post originally appeared at The Street.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.