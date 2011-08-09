5 Stocks That Actually Went Up Today

Photo: jurvetson
Pandemonium! Chaos! Whatever.Yes, everyone took a beating today and there’s a lot of uncertainty about IPOs on the horizon like Groupon. But per Peter Kafka’s request, here are 5 stocks that went up today. (And no, you probably haven’t heard of any of them.)
- VoIP company BroadSoft (BSFT) up 18% on strong earnings and guidance.
- General Finance Corporation (GFN), an industrial company in Australia and New Zealand, up 22%.
- Lifetime Brands (LCUT), “North America’s leading resource for nationally branded kitchenware, tabletop, home décor, and lifestyle products,” up 5% after earnings.
- A bunch of ultra-short and bear market ETFs.
- ChinaEdu Corp. (CEDU) up 37% for no reason I could find.
Update: Tesla (TSLA), the electric car company, is flat — which is the new up — after Merrill Lynch/BofA initiated coverage with a buy rating.
