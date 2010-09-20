5 Stocks Insiders Are Buying Like Crazy Right Now

Insiders ALWAYS trade on inside information. Most of the time, the transactions are either borderline legal or illegal and un-prosecutable. From time to time, some really dumb insiders trade right before major announcements and get caught. But those cases are rare.



Most of the insider transactions happen well in advance of any material developments, meaning they won’t be taken to court for their profits. Recent academic studies have shown that imitating insider transactions generally yield 5-10% higher returns than the market. Let me say that again. Instead of investing in index funds such as Vanguard or SPY, you can make 5% more on the average if you imitate insiders’ transactions. These results are not unique to US markets either. In several European markets insiders magically manage to beat the market indices. This isn’t just a coincidence, data mining, or statistical fluke. I will discuss the merits of investing by using insider transactions some other time.

Now, I will focus on recent mega insider purchases. In the 5 stocks insiders bought like crazy in August and September, large shareholders bought tens of millions of dollars worth of shares. In some cases, a group of insiders bought all those shares. I am not hand picking only the companies with good results. These are the results for all the companies with a total of $50 million or more in insider purchases. Most of these transactions have been very profitable for the insiders. Here are the companies with gigantic insider purchases:

(This post originally appeared at Insider Monkey and is republished with permission.)

