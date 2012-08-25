5 Steps To Survival When Bullets Start To Fly

Photo: via US Navy

You’re in public, minding your business, on your way to work — and gunshots ring out.There are immediate actions you can take to ensure your survival, which I learned during my time as a U.S. Marine.



Too often, especially in an urban environment, people get caught up in situations they could have easily avoided, given a cool head, and the following of a few easy steps.

Don’t freak out. Don’t run. Stay calm. And you’ll make it.

1. Hit The Deck! This seems like common sense. Matter of fact, all of these will seem like common sense. But you wouldn't believe how many people hear gunfire in a public place and just stand around, heads all in the air, bewildered, looking this way and that. Get low! The first thing you need to do is remove your dome from the where the bullets will be. So ... lower it. 2. Don't Scream If you find yourself in a situation like this, keep your mouth shut. The last thing you want to do is make the shooter notice you. That includes talking on your cell phone--stay off of it. You're in a city, or a populated public place, so rely on people who are within earshot but outside the danger zone to make the call to police. Authorities might even be on the spot. So don't yell, don't talk. Stay quiet. 3. Conceal Yourself Again, seems like common sense, right? But again, some people will sit well within sight of a perpetrator. Put something in between you and the shooter, preferably something that blocks his sight completely, but anything that offers any bit of misdirection (like tall grass) will do. If he can't see you, he'll have trouble shooting you. 4. Find Cover Cover and concealment are not the same thing. Concealment is just about sight, whereas cover actually conceals and stops bullets. This could be a concrete embankment, like the one pictured here. Cars are not cover! They are concealment. This isn't the movies. Bullets go through cars. Quietly find some earth, stone, or steel to hide behind. 5. Identify The Threat, Move Away This is the last step. From your position, Try to identify where the threat is. Then move away slowly, keeping a low profile, keeping that piece of cover or concealment between you and the threat. Don't be a hero! Leave that up to our men and women in uniform. I can't tell you not to try and save an old lady, or a child, or a friend. Admittedly I would try to save any one of them, after all, we're Americans, that's the type of stuff we do. But just know the risk. More importantly, know these tips, and you'll make it. Now: Check out my trip to Afghanistan >

