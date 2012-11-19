How To Take Your Focus To The Next Level

Photo: Instagram

Procrastination, fear, and overwhelm are just some of the things that stop us from taking action and reaching our dreams.Is focus the absence of all distractions, or is it just a state of mind that can be attained whenever, wherever?



I believe there has to be a few prerequisites in place for being focused and entering the zone.

But I also believe that we are more powerful than we give ourselves credit.

Here are a few quick tips on taking your focus to the next level:

1. Build A Routine

The first thing you should start with is getting a routine in place. By routine I mean something ritualistic that gets your mind prepared for what you are about to do.

This can be as simple as putting on your action socks, or meditating on what it is that you want to accomplish.

Or even you making a coffee, sitting down, taking a sip, and starting.

2. Eliminate Distractions

The fewer distractions I have, the better I do.

Eliminate whatever distractions you can. Yes, that means Twitter, Facebook, and email as well. Whenever you check social media or email, you break your flow, and it resets the clock.

Look at it like sleeping; if someone wakes you up, it takes a while to get back to sleep, so guard your state of flow when you enter it.

3. Destroy Excuses

It’s easy to make excuses. Anyone can come up with an excuse that seems to validate them not doing the work they’re supposed to be doing.

But in the end, if you really want to reach your goals and accomplish something that truly matters, your excuses have to go.

You have to ship them off to a galaxy far, far away.

However, if you find yourself coming up with excuses, it’s either time to change your mindset, or examine if deep down you really want what you’re working towards.

4. Implement SMART Goals

You won’t get far if you have a goal that goes something like this: “I want to be wealthy and free.”

Great goals are specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-bound. This is also called the SMART criteria.

Many are afraid of making SMART goals because it makes them accountable. If you say you’re going to make something happen within 30 days, you have to start taking action.

It’s scary, and good, because it gets your mind in the right place. It gives you focus.

5. Just Start

The hardest part is starting in the first place.

Focus comes when you sit down and write that article, get that assignment done, or take one step closer to your goals.

You can sit and analyse what you’re going to do all day, but it’s not going to get it done for you.

Sometimes the best way to increase your productivity is to just begin.

Think less, and do more.

