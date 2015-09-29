12 destinations where you can stay in a 5-star hotel for less than $200 a night

Shutterstock Berlin is a young, trendy city where you can find a five star hotel for less.

Luxury for less can be hard to find, but it does exist.

Our friends at Hotels.com curated a list of major destinations around the world where visitors can stay at a five-star hotel for under $US200 per night.

The bulk of the cities are in Europe, with a few in Asia.

Keep scrolling to see where you can treat yourself without breaking the bank.

12. Moscow, Russia: $197 per night Shutterstock 11. Lisbon, Portugal: $196 per night iStock / Sean Pavone 10. Bangkok, Thailand: $187 per night Shutterstock/SantiPhotoSS 9. Berlin, Germany: $185 per night Shutterstock 8. Istanbul, Turkey: $184 per night iStock / MasterLu 7. Cairo, Egypt: $183 per night iStock / Leonid Andronov 6. Brussels, Belgium: $180 (TIE) iStock / SerrNovik 6. Mumbai, India: $180 per night (TIE) iStock / Dhurandar 4. Delhi, India: $169 per night iStock / skaman306 3. Tallinn, Estonia: $160 per night iStock / anshar73 2. Pisa, Italy: $141 per night iStock / MasterLu 1. Warsaw, Poland: $130 per night iStock / scanrail

