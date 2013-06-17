5 Social Media Contests That Ended Horribly Wrong

Laura Stampler
This week, EE faced a social media backlash after an error in competition guidelines meant that people received TicketMaster vouchers instead of weekend passed to Glastonbury. We take a look at some other social media competitions which didn’t go to plan.

1. EE

EE

 

Now sorted, EE scrambled to find tickets after people urged the company to #GiveTerryHisGlastoTickets .

At one point O2 stepped in and offered Finnegan tickets to O2 Priority events for free.

2. Durex

3. Quantas

Flying back to 2011 (see what we did there?) Quantas clearly thought it was onto a winner by asking 'What is your dream luxury in-flight experience?

4. Molson

Those are campaigns ad agencies tried to do and failed.

Now Look At 13 Unapproved Ads That Agencies Secretly Wish Clients Had Said Yes To >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.