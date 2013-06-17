5 Social Media Contests That Ended Horribly Wrong

This week, EE faced a social media backlash after an error in competition guidelines meant that people received TicketMaster vouchers instead of weekend passed to Glastonbury. We take a look at some other social media competitions which didn’t go to plan.
1. EE
Now sorted, EE scrambled to find tickets after people urged the company to #GiveTerryHisGlastoTickets .
At one point O2 stepped in and offered Finnegan tickets to O2 Priority events for free.
Flying back to 2011 (see what we did there?) Quantas clearly thought it was onto a winner by asking 'What is your dream luxury in-flight experience?
