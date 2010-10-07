5 Sites That Facebook's New Groups Feature Is Trying To Destroy

A snapshot of our Facebook Groups testbed.

Facebook just unveiled a new feature called Groups.It basically lets you start a mini-section of Facebook with a specified group of people, including a wall to post on; the ability to share links, photos, docs, and videos with the group; chat room; email alerts; etc. Groups can be open, closed, or “secret.”



Facebook is basically taking aim at a bunch of group collaboration services here, and trying to make Facebook a one-stop shop for this sort of activity.

These include:

Asana, a group-collaboration site being developed by Facebook cofounder Dustin Moskovitz.

37signals, makers of the Campfire chat service.

Yammer, the Twitter-for-your-company.

Google, especially Google Wave.

AOL, whose AIM has needed a makeover for more than a decade.

And a zillion other group-collaboration products.

That’s not to say Facebook will succeed in destroying these sites. Facebook Groups is a simple product; not very complex or innovative. But it’s built into Facebook, which instantly gives it the world’s best social graph, and a huge audience.

