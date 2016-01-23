5 rules to follow if you have to drive in the snow

The East Coast of the US is bracing for a massive snow storm this coming weekend. It may be necessary for you to get behind the wheel in you live in this region.

If it comes to that, here are five basic rules to follow, to avoid trouble.

1. Don’t drive

Yep, leave the car in the garage or the driveway. The best way to deal with the hazards of driving in snow is to completely avoid it.

2. Go slow

Anytime you’re up against conditions that destroy traction, you want to drop the speedometer. It might feel silly to be poking along at 30 mph in a 65 zone, but speed truly is the enemy in snowbound weather. You’ll get there.

3. Know your vehicle

Many newer cars come with antilock braking (ABS) and electronic stability or traction control (ESC). Many older cars don’t. These systems are useful in snowy, icy conditions, but they aren’t foolproof. If you have ABS, you have to understand how to use it. Let’s say you’re driving on a snowy road and you need to brake rapidly to avoid an obstruction. The key is to break HARD, engaging the ABS, which will prevent your wheels from locking up. Then you simply need to steer smoothly around the obstruction and ese off the brakes when clear, being careful to avoid too much throttle.

Traction control can help you avoid a skid, but it won’t help you out if you’re driving at an excessive speed.

Four-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive will assist in maintaining traction and getting through heavier patches of snow. But neither will save your skin if you get into a dangerous slide or skid.

Additionally, if you’re car is in bad condition or doesn’t contain winter-weather supplies, it’s better to find another way to get around.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider A Buick Regal GS with AWD.

4. Know what to do if your car does skid

Steer into, not against, the skid and let off the throttle to get the car back under control. This “don’t fight it” approach should be effective with front- and AWD vehicles. If your have rear-wheel-drive, you may need to counter steer to avoid having the back end of the car slide, but this is hard to get right. Generally speaking, rear-wheel-drive cars and snow or ice don’t get along well, so it’s best to keep them in the garage. Especially anything with gobs of horsepower.

A of course the best way to avoid skidding is to drive very slowly in the first place.

5. Be constantly aware of white outs and black ice

Sometimes, you get caught on the road when the snow starts coming down hard. You need to reduce speed and keep your lights on (or turn them on if they’re off), maintaining what might seem like an excessive distance — I recommend at least 3-4 car lengths — between you and the car in front of you. If the snow “whites out” your vision, then you should:

Immediately slow down and put your hazard blinkers on

Don’t use bright lights — they will reflect back

Come to a stop if traffic has ceased moving

Pull over to the side of the road if possible, or look to safely exit the highway

Stay in your car until conditions improve — never leave you vehicle in a heavy snow conditions

Black ice is much trickier. This is ice that’s formed on roads and can’t be seen. You really have to aware of the conditions that create black ice. A daytime snowstorm that lets up, allowing for some melting, can lead to black ice when temperatures fall after dark. Mixed snow/ice/sleet can yield black ice. And elevated bridges can ice much sooner than roadways, so you need to take extra caution when crossing them.

Follow these rules and you should be OK, no matter what Mother Nature throws at you.

