Janney Capital Markets (a subsidiary of Penn Mutual) reports on weekend activity among popular fashion retailers, saying that consumers seem to be unwilling to spend, and, as a result, retailers are using promotions and discounts to move product. Companies mentioned in their report include:



Ann Taylor (NYSE:ANN): The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $14.59 to $32.49 and most recently traded at $2756. Its market capitalisation is $1.43 billion, year over year quarterly revenue growth is 10%, and year over year quarterly earnings growth is 20.8%. About the company: AnnTaylor Stores Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, retails women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories primarily under the Ann Taylor brand name. The Company operates throughout the United States. Ann Inc. Earnings Cheat Sheet: Profit Rises Year Over Year>>

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF): The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $29.94 to $77.65 aqnd most recently traded at $67.93. Its market capitalisation is $5.96 billion, and its year over year quarterly revenue growth is 21.6%. About the company: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is a specialty retailer that operates stores selling casual apparel, such as knit shirts, graphic t-shirts, jeans, woven shirts and personal care and other accessories for men, women and kids. The Company operates stores in the United States and Canada as well as retails its products over the Internet.

Gap (NYSE:GPS): The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $16.62 to $23.73 and most recently traded at $18.15. Its market capitalisation is $9.99 billion, its year over year quarterly revenue growth is -1%, and its year over year quarterly earnings growth is -22.8%. About the company: The Gap, Inc., is an international specialty retailer operating retail and outlet stores. The Company sells casual apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women, and children. The Gap operates stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Japan.

Bebe Stores (NASDAQ:BEBE): The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $5.36 to $7.32, and most recently traded at $6.22. Its market capitalisation is $522.88 million, and its year over year quarterly revenue growth is 0.6%. About the company: bebe stores, inc. designs, develops, and produces a line of contemporary women’s apparel and accessories. The Company markets its products under the bebe, bebe moda, and bbsp brand names. bebe operates retail stores in the United States. Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS): The shares have traded in a 52-week range of $8.22 to $15.64 and most recently traded at $14.90 per share. Its market capitalisation is $2.63 billion, its year over year quarterly revenue growth is 11.5%, and its year over year quarterly earnings growth is 29.7%. About the company: Chico’s FAS, Inc. sells private label women’s casual clothing and related accessories. The Company’s clothing includes tops, pants, shorts, skirts, and dresses. Chico’s owns and operates stores throughout the United States.

Competitors to these companies include: Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), Aeropostale (NYSE:ARO), The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE), Children’s Place Retail (NASDAQ:PLCE), and Limited Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LTD).

This post originally appeared on Wall St. Cheat Sheet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.