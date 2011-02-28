5 Resume Dos And Don'ts

Photo: Buy Alex via Flickr

The unemployment rate continues to hover around 10%. This concerning figure makes finding a job all the more difficult as there are likely many qualified applicants applying to a given job. When you are applying to a job – it is important to have a high quality resume which doesn’t make any major mistakes. Below are 5 resume Do’s and 5 resume Don’ts



Resume Do’s

1) Do publish your GPA.

Especially if you performed well in college, publish your grade point average on your resume. Grades are important as they demonstrate consistency and responsibility, so make sure to let your resume highlight your great grades in college.

2) Do use action verbs.

Using helpful action verbs will make your experience sound more professional and legit. Action verbs will also allow you to condense your statements down in terms of the amount of words you need to use. You can test out a variety of action verbs to see which fit the best – and over time – you’ll notice that your resume will become easier and more interesting to read.

3) Do Get creative.

Being creative with your resume can help to make you standout. Especially at a time when recruiters are getting tons of resumes – it is good to do something different. For instance, if you are applying to a web design job – it may help to have a resume with a unique and custom design. However, of course, use precaution here – as if you are applying for a job as an accountant you probably shouldn’t risk using a resume with a unique design. It is also not wise to get too creative, as this can turn of the recruiter. So, get creative, but make sure not to push the envelope too much.

4) Do use numbers.

Numbers can usually prove a point better than words. For example, if you are a sales person, instead of saying, landed several deals, you could say that you sold over $500,000 in three consecutive quarters. So, for any experience that involves numbers, it is important to highlight the numbers to show exactly what you did. Instead of saying that you managed a team, you could say that you managed a team of 6.

So, anywhere where it is helpful and relevant, include numbers when describing your experience with a particular job.

5) Do look at Free Resume Sample.

Free resume samples can help to give you ideas for how to improve your resume. It is especially helpful to review sample resumes for the job titles which you are applying too. Of course only use the sample resumes as a guide to give you your own ideas, as you want your resume to be unique and focused on what you have specifically done.

Resume Don’ts

1) Don’t make up a job or experience.

If you make up a job or experience you had – you could get caught which of course would eliminate any chance you have at getting the job. You may remember the famous example of George O’Leary, who was hired as the head football coach at Notre Dame, only to have to resign 5 days later after the school found out that he had lied on his resume.

Another reason not to lie on your resume is that it can hurt you during your interview. If you are specifically asked a question about experience that you never really had, you probably aren’t going to be able to answer the question very well so you may end up presenting yourself worse than you would have had you had a cleaner resume.

2) Don’t have 8 different resumes for 8 different jobs.

On your resume, you should focus on what you do best. Sometimes it is wise to have 2 or maybe 3 resumes that highlight different areas of your work experience, however if you have 8 separate resumes for 8 separate job types, you are going to spread yourself thin and you will also probably waist time formatting all of your resumes when that time would have been better spent looking for an actual job.

3) Don’t commit common resume mistakes.

Many people continue to commit common resume mistakes. These mistakes include typos, font faults, omitting skills, and not including contact information. These mistakes may seem obvious, but they continue to show up on resumes – so make an extra-effort not to commit these mistakes.

4) Don’t Write Too much.

Short and concise is a good rule to follow. Often, you can explain yourself better in fewer words, and this of course makes the resume easier on the reader. So, make an effort to go through and review your resume to identify sentences which you can make sound more professional by slimming then down.

5) Don’t Include multiple company names.

If you work at a company, which changes its name – but nothing else changes – then it should count as one job. Also, if you work at a company that gets acquired, and your job stays the same – it too can probably be counted as one job. You can include in the notes under the job that the company name changed or that the original company was acquired on a certain date. The point here is that you want to show recruiters that you have stayed a long time at a given job. And, if you break up the same job into two separate job descriptions, it can seem as if you changed jobs when you really didn’t.

Professional Resume Example is owned by Resource Webs and this work has been published on Business Insider with permisison.

