10 Fast Food Chains  --  Including Olive Garden  -- Have More Effective Advertising Than McDonald's [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

A recent study from restaurant consultant Technomic found that Subway has the most effective advertising brand in the restaurant industry, powered by the relatability and memorability of spokesperson Jared Fogle. Olive Garden came in second, followed by Sonic, Red Lobster, Popeyes, Chilli’s, Applebee’s, Chick-Fil-A, Red Robin and Little Caesars. Not in the top 10: McDonald’s, Burger King or Taco Bell.

After its $US405 million acquisition of Adapt.tv, AOL passed Google as the network serving the most video ads in the U.S., according to September data released by comScore. The AOL network served 3.72 billion video ads to reach 50% of online U.S. video viewers last month.

Facebook is relaxing its privacy policy for teenagers aged 13-17, allowing them for the first time to share information publicly outside their networks.

Media planner Carat Global has hired BBC director of global marketing Sanjay Nazerali to be its chief strategy officer.

3D printing company MakerBot has selected Droga5 to handle its communications and advertising.

Digiday has hired Emily Wilcox as its first ever marketing director. Wilcox comes from HBO, where she served as marketing manager of digital products.

Tina Braun and Danielle Penn have left MRM New York, AgencySpy reports. They had previously served as VP/account director and senior integrated project manager, respectively.

PetSmart is on the hunt for a new media buying agency after KSL Media filed for bankruptcy last month.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.