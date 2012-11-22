5 Reasons You Should Shop For Electronics In-Store

Photo: GodsMoon via flickr

Everyone wants to get their hands on tablet computers and e-readers this holiday season, but before you start snapping them up from direct-sellers like Amazon and Apple, you might want to reconsider those “old fashioned” electronics stores.

Big box retailers will be desperate to compete with e-commerce sites, and that means great news for in-store shoppers.Here are some reasons that it might be better to ditch e-tailers in favour of the real thing:



In-store discounts. Customers with store credit or rewards cards have direct access to big savings during the holidays that they may not find online.

Price matching. Looks like retailers are finally giving in to the whole showrooming craze (when customers search products on their smartphones to compare prices in-store). For the first time, Best Buy and Target have expanded their price match policies to online retailers as well as their regular brick-and-mortar rivals this year.

Instant gratification. Admit it. There is something strangely satisfying about the weight of a newly purchased thingamajig dangling from a shopping bag on your arm. And if you buy in-store, there’s no fear that your order will be lost in transit or delivered late. If you’ve ever had to work your busy schedule around a UPS delivery, you can relate.

Better return policies. Consider each retailer’s in-store return policy. Sometimes they beat online shops when it comes to returning defective or unwanted merchandise, and you won’t have to worry about covering return shipping costs.

The touch, the feel of … hardware. There’s only one way to really get a feel for a new electronic item and that’s to see it for yourself. Shopping in-store will also allow you to compare products to one another. Who knows what 22.4 ounces really feels like until you’ve held it in your hand next to one that weighs three ounces more?

