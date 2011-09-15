5 Reasons Why LinkedIn is Better Than Google+ for Job Seekers

Last week, I wrote about why Google+ is better than LinkedIn for job seekers, citing its ease of connecting, better engagement, and video chat capabilities as some of the reasons why it can be a helpful tool for your job search. However, with more than 120 million members, LinkedIn is still the world’s largest professional network on the web.



With this in mind, here are some other reasons why LinkedIn is better than Google+ for job seekers:

Showcase your experience, skills, and expertise. The way your LinkedIn profile is set up is meant to put your employment information at the forefront. At a glance, employers can learn about your past positions, current skills, awards and honours – and see your recommendations from colleagues and supervisors. The focus for Google+ is social, while LinkedIn is all about creating and maintaining your professional brand and network.

It’s one of the top recruiting tools for employers. According to an infographic compiled by CareerEnlightenment.com, 92 per cent of hiring managers in 2010 used or plan to recruit via social networks – and of these, 86 per cent use LinkedIn. On the same note, 80 per cent of companies surveyed are using LinkedIn to find talent. It’s easy to see why so many employers rely on it since it’s the largest professional network available online today.

Ability to search for job opportunities directly from the platform. Companies can post jobs on LinkedIn and share these openings via their company profile. Additionally, a new feature called “Jobs You May Be Interested In” was recently introduced – which uses a unique matching algorithm to find jobs that match up with your skills and experience.

Apply with LinkedIn button. You no longer have to fill out long applications or create a new resume for each job opportunity. Use your LinkedIn profile to apply for job openings where a company includes the “Apply with LinkedIn” button. This also can help you see if you have any network contacts in that company and assist in receiving a referral.

Opportunity to join groups pertaining to your field and interests. Groups are a powerful feature of LinkedIn – and if you join the right ones, you might find yourself interacting with thought leaders in your industry and finding out about new opportunities. They’re also beneficial for asking and answering questions, getting advice, and more.

Are there other reasons why you think LinkedIn is better than Google+ for job seekers? Or would you argue Google+ is going to be more valuable than LinkedIn?

