5 Reasons Why Gen X Workers Quit Their Jobs

Millennials are thought to be the generation most prone to job hopping, but they aren’t the only workers who have a “lack of loyalty” in the workplace. It turns out, Gen X — those who are currently in their early 30’s to mid-40’s — aren’t planning on staying with their employers for very long either.



According to a survey conducted by Deloitte Consulting LLP., only 37 per cent of Gen X-ers said that they plan on staying with their current employers once the economy improves, compared to 44 per cent of Gen Y-ers and 52 per cent of Baby Boomers (via MSNBC).

To get a better idea of why Gen X workers are leaving their jobs, we turned to Melissa Llarena, CEO of career-coaching firm Career Outcomes Matter, who’s working on a book focused on Gen X.

Based on her research so far, Llarena shared with us the top 5 reasons why Gen X workers leave their jobs:

1. A lack of trust in corporations

Gen X workers are uncomfortable with corporate life because as teens, they witnessed the Baby Boomers getting laid off in their 40’s and now that the senior generation is pushing back retirement, Gen X-ers aren’t getting the promotions they thought they would by now.

Furthermore, they’re also witnessing Gen Y-ers getting higher salaries and faster promotions because of their technology skills.

2. They want to become their own bosses

Forget Gen Y-ers being associated with the entrepreneurial age. In actuality, Gen X-ers are the ones most ambitious in starting new businesses.

According to a study conducted by The centre for Work Life Policy, nearly 40 per cent of Gen X men and 25 per cent of Gen X women reported that they want to eventually become entrepreneurs.

3. They’re being poached

By this time in their professional lives, Gen X workers are at the top of their game hence, they are more

“susceptible to poaching from recruiters and former managers,” compared to those in other generations, Llarena said.

4. They need fulfillment

By now, Gen X has been working most of their lives and overshadowed by the Baby Boomer’s and Gen Y-ers. Combine this lack of trust with them approaching their mid-life, Gen X workers are leaving their jobs to find something more meaningful or fulfilling, Llarena told us.

5. They’re starting families later

According to a study by the centre for Work-Life Policy, Gen X-ers have pushed back starting families until their mid 30’s to 40’s.

The study reported that 43 per cent of Gen X women and 32 per cent of Gen X men don’t have children, but may be planning to later.

