5 Reasons To Watch HBO's New Comedy 'Hello Ladies'

"Hello Ladies" is HBO's new Sunday night comedy series

1. Stephen Merchant

The show comes from the brilliant mind of writer/director Stephen Merchant, who co-wrote and co-directed a little show called “The Office” — the original British series also co-created by Ricky Gervais. The friends also earned executive producer credits for the U.S. series of the same name.

Merchant emerges from behind the camera as the star of “Hello Ladies.”

2. The plot Line

Gawky English web designer comes to Los Angeles to find the woman of his dreams. It isn’t easy.

3. The co-stars

Merchant and friend “Jessica,” played by Christine Woods, are clearly fated to be mated or at least BFFs. Kyle Mooney plays his bumbling assistant and Nate Torrence his newly single friend.

4. Awkward humour

Sure the cringe-worthy comedy thing might be a bit too overdone at this point, but there’s no harm in some light-hearted fun and brainless giggles. And if there’s anyone you’re going to want to see do it, we promise it’s Stephen Merchant.

5. Los Angeles clichés

Much of the humour is in part to the cliché references to Hollywood: acting classes, web series, melancholic jazz music, and an oh-so-trendy Runyon Canyon hike.

