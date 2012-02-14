5 Reasons To Stay sceptical About Groupon

Photo: Flickr, CC / diloz

The business press got excited when Groupon reported greater than expected revenues in Q4 2011 and missed earnings estimates only because of one-off tax expenses in its foreign operations.My boss even demanded an apology from Groupon’s critics because the new numbers prove that the “haters” are “wrong.”

But before we all approach the Blodget wobble-board on bended knee, it’s worth looking at the numbers in detail. The Q4 revenues show there are good reasons to remain bearish about whether Groupon has solved its business-model problem.



I said in December that Groupon was at a critical point because it could go either way: mature into a profitable company or remain dependent on the cash it raised from selling equity while searching for a business model that works.

It turns out that through Q4, Groupon remained poised at that financial fork in the road and has yet to prove itself.

Groupon has not solved the puzzle of its operating costs. This chart shows Groupon's revenues (the red line) vs. its total operating expenses (the green line). CEO Andrew Mason has drastically cut the marketing costs many thought were driving the company's revenues. You can see in Q3 2011 Groupon's operating costs were poised to dip below its revenues for the first time. In Q4, however, total costs rose again almost in paralell with its revenues. Mason said he expanded the headcount on the tech side and opened more offices. In fact, while Groupon's marketing budget did decline, its sales, general and administrative costs more than doubled from the same period in 2011. If Mason is simply replacing his marketing costs with the cost of more sales people who call on the merchants who offer his deals, then he hasn't really solved the fundamental issue at the heart of the company: Can Groupon make more from deals than it costs the company to set them up? Until he can keep the green line under the red line for an extended period, the jury remains out on Groupon as a business. Groupon's margin of error is tiny. The company made an operating profit before taxes of just $15 million on revenues of $506 million, a margin of just 3 per cent. As the previous chart shows, Groupon needs to delink its costs from its revenues--i.e. stop 'paying' for new customers and attract them organically, for free. But until Mason can keep both his marketing AND his sales costs down, it's not clear whether that will ever be possible. Groupon is forecasting slow to flat growth. Groupon's guidance for Q1 revenues is between $510 million and $550 million. The low end of that guidance would essentially be flat growth for Groupon. In that scenario, finding a way to keep costs under revenues over the long term suddenly becomes a whole lot more important. Groupon is still dependent on cashflow, not real profits, to stay in the black. Lack of revenue growth poses a particular danger for Groupon's cashflow situation. Groupon has positive cashflow largely from its IPO. Its operations generated $170 million in cash, but $51.4 million of that was unpaid accounts payable. That is money that Groupon cannot keep. Groupon has not yet fully disclosed where the rest of its operational cashflow came from, but in previous periods it has been through other forms of unpaid accounts payable, especially to merchants. To keep repeating this trick -- staying afloat by taking in more new money than you're paying out -- you need growing revenues. If Groupon's revenues decline, the cashflow picture may reverse itself. The 'Ponzi scheme' problem still exists, in other words. Taxes are made of cash. Groupon had an unusually high foreign tax bill. Wall Street analysts often ignore such one-off expenses because they aren't recurring: They muddy the fundamental question of whether Groupon's underlying business is a good one or not. That's fine, except that taxes are real money. If Groupon becomes profitable, it will be paying more of them, and it may not be able to delay payments on a schedule as convenient as the rest of its accounts payable. In other words, future tax expenses may disrupt the cashflow system that Groupon currently relies on to fund operations. Now watch Whitney Houston's weird Japanese TV ads>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.