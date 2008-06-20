There has been plenty of doom and gloom about $4 gas. So, how about some good news? From ForeignPolicy.com, here are 5 reasons to love $4 gas:



Mass Transit Boom:

Americans took nearly 85 million more trips in the first three months of 2008 than they did in the same period in 2007, a recent American Public Transportation Association study found.

Lower Obesity Rates:

…results show that “the average person walks or bicycles an average of 0.5 times more per week if the price of gas rises by $1.” Another factor he identifies is that cost-conscious Americans are choosing to eat at restaurants less frequently.

Fewer Car Accidents:

Americans are driving at historic lows, according to a May U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) report, and less driving means fewer accidents. And they may be driving slower and more cautiously, too.

Shorter Commutes:

Worry about rising gas prices has encouraged workers to move closer to their jobs to cut costs and find alternate ways of travelling to work. And for many of those that still drive, less-packed roads are actually producing shorter commutes.

The Biofuels Craze:

More of the world’s fuel is coming from renewable energy sources instead of Middle East oil drums. Global production of biofuels—generally ethanol derived from corn, but also plant oils that produce biodiesel—roughly tripled from 2000 to 2007.

