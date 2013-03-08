5 Reasons You Should Attend IGNITION Mobile

Henry Blodget and Bill Gross will speak at IGNITION Mobile

On March 21, Business Insider will bring together mobile visionaries at IGNITION Mobile in San Francisco. Attendees include mobile advertisers, app developers, hardware and software developers, platform representatives, mobile investors and service providers. You can register here. Here’s why you should attend:



Mobile from A-Z. We’ll tackle mobile from every angle: from commerce to monetization, local to social, enterprise to the distributed workplace.

C-level learnings. You’ll hear from visionary leaders at Fortune 500 brands like American Express, Cisco, Disney, GE, Samsung and Walmart. Listen and learn from companies that are executing on mobile at scale.

First looks. Have you heard of Directr, Fingerprint, Lumatic, Mango Health, Postmates, and Prismatic? Don’t miss your opportunity to see the next big thing in mobile health, discovery, and delivery.

Your competitors will be there. Potential partners and trusted providers will be there. Your next star hire might be there. Top execs from Facebook, Google, and LinkedIn will be there, discussing what’s next and how it affects your business. Don’t miss out.

M&A: There are deals to be made. Leading VCs including Felicis Ventures, IVP, Kleiner Perkins, SoftTech VC, and 500 Startups will be onstage. Mobile CTOs and CEOs will be in the audience. If you want to connect with mobile deal-makers and decision-makers, you need to get yourself to IGNITION Mobile.

Bonus! You get a discount. Use code “social” to save 20% off the ticket price.

Join us on LinkedIn and follow us @BI_Events for the latest speaker updates.

