GaveKal's 5 Reasons Why Commodities Are Suddenly Tanking

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

Note: We ran this earlier this morning before the commodity crash. Now it’s especially relevantOriginal post: Analysts at GaveKal Research have come up with a really great list of 5 reasons commodities are suddenly starting to slide.



Here’s our summarized rundown:

The Glencore IPO has everyone thinking this is a Blackstone-like top in the commodities market. (Josh Brown has been all over this one)

The fact that silver is sliding even with a weak dollar reminds everyone that all commodities are vulnerable.

Across all markets, “leadership” is narrowing. (See our recent COTD).

Fiscal stimulus is being removed in China. (See this report from China).

A recent IMF report indicated that Asia-Pac is still very early in the tightening cycle, and still generally in an expansionary fiscal position that needs to come down.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.