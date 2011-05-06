GaveKal's 5 Reasons Why Commodities Are Suddenly Tanking

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org
Note: We ran this earlier this morning before the commodity crash. Now it’s especially relevantOriginal post: Analysts at GaveKal Research have come up with a really great list of 5 reasons commodities are suddenly starting to slide.
Here’s our summarized rundown:
- The Glencore IPO has everyone thinking this is a Blackstone-like top in the commodities market. (Josh Brown has been all over this one)
- The fact that silver is sliding even with a weak dollar reminds everyone that all commodities are vulnerable.
- Across all markets, “leadership” is narrowing. (See our recent COTD).
- Fiscal stimulus is being removed in China. (See this report from China).
- A recent IMF report indicated that Asia-Pac is still very early in the tightening cycle, and still generally in an expansionary fiscal position that needs to come down.
