The 4 Reasons Everyone Says Meredith Whitney Is Full Of Garbage

It’s actually remarkable the amount of piling on happening to Meredith Whitney right now.



Despite the fact that she originally came out with her big muni doom & gloom report last September, it’s now that she’s being attacked day in and day out.

Just this week there were negative articles on her in both Bloomberg and the New York Observer. Also, more industry folk came out of the woodwork to denounce her (the latest is Bloomberg).

Why the sudden rush of anger and denunciations?

