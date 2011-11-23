5 Reasons Demand Media Is Worth Way More Than The Market Thinks

Kevin Lincoln
Hillside Partners analyst Rory Maher just initiated Demand Media coverage, labelling it a buy with an $11 price target. (The stock currently trades around $7.)

In a note, he gave five reasons to be bullish:

  • “We believe the 70% decline in DMD shares over the past 6-7 months prices in Google Panda impact and see upside to current valuation as better monetization drives long-term growth.”
  • “Demand is just starting to focus on one of its largest and most under-monetized properties Cracked, representing growth opportunities as ad rates and sellout improve.”
  • “We believe modest increases in video content and inventory on Demand’s O&O properties and YouTube channels should drive revenue growth as demand for video inventory remains high.”
  • “Upside at Cracked and YouTube should be able to drive consolidated revenue and profit growth even as eHow and network become smaller revenue drivers.”
  • “Registrar generates recurring revenue and stable profits while Company grows its Content/media businesses.”

