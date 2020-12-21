'More anti-depressant than stimulus': 5 reactions to the $900 billion relief package that the House is set to vote on today

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Congressional leaders said Sunday that they have agreed to a $US900 billion stimulus deal after months of prolonged negotiations.

The deal includes $US600 stimulus checks, $US300 per week in unemployment benefits, and $US300 billion in aid for small businesses.

Below are five reactions from analysts and investors to the federal assistance package.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

US congressional leaders struck a much-anticipated $US900 billion stimulus deal on Sunday. The package includes $US600 direct payments for most adults and $US300 a week in unemployment aid, among other provisions.

The House is expected to vote on the federal package later on Monday.

Here are five reactions to the legislation:

Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade

“Now that we have the second stimulus aid package, it should relieve some pain for the economy. But what the government needs to make sure is that it doesn’t make blunders like the last time when it sent checks in the name of dead people.”

Chamath Palihapitiya, billionaire venture capitalist

“$US600?!?! As in, the stimulus these idiot politicians finally agreed to give middle class Americans while continuing to pump billions into the markets via the Fed and Treasury. News flash: I DON’T NEED THE HELP! Our politicians are all so old, out of touch and stupid.” â€” Palihapitiya said this in a tweet.



Read More:





BANK OF AMERICA: Buy these 26 cheap and fundamentally rock-solid stocks before the economic rebound sends them soaring in 2021



Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Global Wealth Management

“The package is more anti-depressant than stimulus, although sending adult Americans $US600 might lead to more spending.”

Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA

“The US fiscal-package scope highlights the weak negotiating position that the Democrats have, having failed to gain control of the US Senate in the November election.”

Rabobank analysts

“Congress may have finally agreed on a fiscal relief package but this morning the markets have been unable to rouse the enthusiasm to push higher. The combination of over-crowded trades, the approach of year-end and another wave of worrying news regarding COVID-19 has left stock markets mostly in the red overnight and futures trading lower.”



Read More:





A hedge fund chief who oversees $US2 billion breaks down why we’re in for a 61% stock-market crash over the next 18-24 months â€” and shares 3 types of companies he’s shorting right now



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.