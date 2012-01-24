5 proven techniques for achieving your goals:

Follow @bakadesuyo



1) Pick ambitious goals.

2) Vague goals can be a good thing.

3) Know which things are proven to help us and hurt us when it comes to goals.

4) Stop fantasizing and start planning.

5) Pursue mastery instead of focusing on outdoing others. There are tricks to becoming an expert.

