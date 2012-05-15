5 Promotional Hot Spots Every Facebook Business Page Can Use

When Facebook converted all business pages to the new Timeline design in March, entrepreneurs were concerned the new design would limit their promotional or marketing options. Designated landed pages, the #1 Facebook marketing strategy for most businesses, disappeared. The large cover photo which could have been a marketing billboard came with some stringent rules which included a ban on URL’s and sales copy. But as users became more comfortable with the new design, the key promotional hot spots are being used very creatively.



Every entrepreneur, author, speaker or small business with a business page has several key consumer facing hot spots to share sales, specials, invite opt ins and even promote events.

Take this checklist and compare it to your page to make sure you’re using every available promotional opportunity built into the Facebook business page model.

1. Cover photo: This large billboard across the top of your new timeline is your cover photo. This image is 852 x 315 px maximum and although Facebook states that you cannot have a URL, sales copy or calls to action such as “Like my page,” there are creative ways to illustrate your offering, the feel of your brand or business and to inspire people to “like” your page. This photo should inspire, inform and engage people so think long and hard about what image you want to greet people who land on your page.

2. Apps: The boxes under your cover image are called apps. These are either apps you can install through Facebook or custom designed apps that can hold any information you want using iframes. These can be highly designed sales pages or simple opt in boxes. Any digital marketing promotion you are currently running can be imported to Facebook in this way. Lujure is a terrific example of creatively designing the cover images for their app boxes. I’ve done something very simple with mine but they’ve been equally effective in driving traffic to my website.

3. About: This often overlooked hot spot is right next to your avatar picture. Start the about section with a live link to your website OR a live link to an opt in page or perhaps a sales page. This is the first place people look, after your cover photo, to learn more about you. Make sure you make it easy for them to find out more about you, your products or services and your special offers. Remember to start with the http:// to make the link live and clickable.

4. Milestones: Milestones are a feature Facebook has included to let you brag about special events in your company. You might consider a sale to be a milestone or an award or honour. Facebook places more importance on milestone entries so use these wisely and don’t overuse them. However, if you launch a new product, that’s a company milestone. Highlight it.

5. Pin to top: Facebook allows you to “pin” a particular post to the top of your page for seven days, at which time it returns to it’s spot in your timeline. Announcements, events, special offers, contests or any major promotional event can be pinned to the top of the page to make sure people who visit your page see it first.

6. BONUS: OK, I know I said 5 promotional hot spots BUT even an update can be a promotional opportunity. When you post an update that elicits strong response from your fan base, you’re upping the chances that those same fans will see your posts in their news stream during the upcoming week. So dedicate at least one update a week to a call to action or an inspirational post or something that compels people to comment. The Facebook Edgerank takes interactions between you and your fans seriously. Help your fans see your posts by creating engagement.

Let’s share our favourite examples of great Facebook business pages (including your own) to inspire one another.

