5-Pound Marijuana Brick Mistakenly Delivered To Elderly Pennsylvania Couple

Photo: CBSPhilly

UPS mistakenly delivered a 5-pound brick of marijuana to an elderly Delaware County, Pa. couple, reports CBSPhilly.The package was addressed to the couples residence, but had a name they didn’t recognise.



Opening the box regardless, they found three large bags of pot worth $22,000,

Upper Darby Police Superintendent, Michael Chitwood said incidents like this are relatively common: “During the course of a year, we’ll probably get anywhere from six to 10 of these types of things…More often than not, we see people waiting for the package outside and they say, ‘That’s for me.'”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.