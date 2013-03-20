See New York City's Massive Graffiti Mecca Before It's Torn Down

Paul Szoldra/Business InsiderJust off the 7 train in Long Island City, Queens, you’ll find a 200,000-square-foot warehouse that’s impossible to miss.

It’s called 5 Pointz, and it’s the centre of the New York City street art scene. This isn’t your typical tag-your-name-and-run-when-the-cops-come type of place.

5 Pointz is an outdoor exhibit for the absolute best underground art in the city, where artists from around the world show off their incredible work. After gaining permission from the building owner in 2001, the walls have seen continuous change under the curation of Jonathan Cohen, a self-described “graffiti veteran” with the signature tag “Meres One.”

But sadly, it seems like it may be coming to an end. The graffiti mecca is scheduled to be demolished in September 2013 and will be replaced with high-rise apartments and a shopping mall.

A look down the long wall and you know this building is special.

The 200,000-square-foot warehouse is home to 5 Pointz, a mecca of graffiti.

The name is supposed to signify the five boroughs of New York City.

The complex was first established in 1993 as a showcase for artists.

Artist Jonathan Cohen started curating the work in 2001.

Artists from all over the world have painted on the building's walls.

Now it's a destination for tourists from around the world.

Some art is political.

There are plenty of pop culture references.

'The X-Men' make an appearance.

So does Batman.

Artists left their mark on this wall.

There have been many of them over the years.

Below their tags is the massive wall of colour.

Crowds of tourists gather and snap pictures.

Everywhere you turn, you'll see something incredible.

You may even catch an artist working on his latest creation.

Some of the faces on the walls are breathtaking.

An incredible level of detail.

It's hard to believe this was done with a can of spray paint.

And that this isn't a painted canvas.

As you walk along, you'll see respect for art history.

That's a shoutout to Salvador Dalí.

Alongside some seriously loud colours.

It's a building rich in modern street art.

And history.

And style.

For now, the artists will continue to work the walls of 5 Pointz.

Although they're running out of time.

