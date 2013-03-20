See New York City's Massive Graffiti Mecca Before It's Torn Down

Paul Szoldra/Business InsiderJust off the 7 train in Long Island City, Queens, you’ll find a 200,000-square-foot warehouse that’s impossible to miss.



It’s called 5 Pointz, and it’s the centre of the New York City street art scene. This isn’t your typical tag-your-name-and-run-when-the-cops-come type of place.

5 Pointz is an outdoor exhibit for the absolute best underground art in the city, where artists from around the world show off their incredible work. After gaining permission from the building owner in 2001, the walls have seen continuous change under the curation of Jonathan Cohen, a self-described “graffiti veteran” with the signature tag “Meres One.”

But sadly, it seems like it may be coming to an end. The graffiti mecca is scheduled to be demolished in September 2013 and will be replaced with high-rise apartments and a shopping mall.

