WHITEWASH: New York May Have Just Committed The Art Crime Of The Decade

It’s a dark day for the New York City street art scene.

5 Pointz, the 200,000-square-foot warehouse that was long a centrepiece for New York City street artists, was whitewashed last night.

The building, which has served as an exhibition space for top graffiti artists for more than a decade, is slated to become luxury condominiums.

Artists and fans rallied to save the colourful space, but last week, a federal judge denied an injunction to preserve the property, effectively allowing the demolition process to begin.

We visited the space last year, when rumours of its demise were just beginning to surface. Click through for a look at 5 Pointz before it was whitewashed.

