5 Pieces Of Advice For Lloyd Blankfein

To: Lloyd Blankfein Re: Winning at Ethics, the Goldman Way



I have reviewed no less than seven times your entire episode on Charlie Rose.

Your artful simplicity, studied humility and former hairline all positively radiated against the set’s dark background.

As one of my lesser colleagues on the desk marveled, “Lloyd seemed almost human: Why?” To which I replied, evenly: “because he finally read my last memo.”

