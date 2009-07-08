5 Old Ads AIG Doesn't Want You To See

These days AIGs ads touting it as the safest, most secure financial firm in the world would be a laughing matter…if its collapse hadn’t cost taxpayers more than $130 billion. Most of those ads have vanished. But a couple of our friends put them back on YouTube so you can remember back when AIG was thinking about buttlerflies instead of risk in its CDS portfolio.
