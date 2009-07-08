5 Old Ads AIG Doesn't Want You To See

John Carney
These days AIGs ads touting it as the safest, most secure financial firm in the world would be a laughing matter…if its collapse hadn’t cost taxpayers more than $130 billion. Most of those ads have vanished. But a couple of our friends put them back on YouTube so you can remember back when AIG was thinking about buttlerflies instead of risk in its CDS portfolio.

Safe Extra Innings

Child Safe

Auto-Hybrid

Butterflies

Bonus Spoof Ad: Bailout

