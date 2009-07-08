5 Old Ads AIG Doesn't Want You To See

These days AIGs ads touting it as the safest, most secure financial firm in the world would be a laughing matter…if its collapse hadn’t cost taxpayers more than $130 billion. Most of those ads have vanished. But a couple of our friends put them back on YouTube so you can remember back when AIG was thinking about buttlerflies instead of risk in its CDS portfolio.

Click here to watch the ads>>

Safe Extra Innings Child Safe Auto-Hybrid Butterflies Bonus Spoof Ad: Bailout

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.