5 Of The Top 10 Most Expensive Celebrity Cars Are Bugatti Veyrons [INFOGRAPHIC]

This infographic comes from the folks at Financesonline.com and contains the following insight: Celebrities love their Bugatti Veyrons!

There’s over $US10 million in Veyrons on the list. Until recently, Bugatti’s Veyron Super Sports was the fastest car in the world, but it was dethroned by Hennessey’s Venom GT.

Still, with a top speed of 250mph-plus, the Veyron isn’t going to strike any of its celebrity owners as sluggish.

