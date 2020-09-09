The 5 coolest features of Peloton's new $2,495 premium bike, from a rotating high-definition screen to automatic resistance control

Peloton Peloton’s new Bike+.

Peloton just dropped Bike+, a new premium stationary bike model with enhanced features, that hits the market on September 9.

For $US2,495, Bike+ is designed to make it “easier to complement an indoor cycling class with Peloton’s strength, yoga, stretching, and meditation classes,” according to the company.

We took a look at some of the coolest features, including a rotating high-definition screen and instant Apple Watch synching, to determine how they compare to the original model.

Peloton may have dropped the price of its original stationary bicycle on Tuesday, but its maintaining its elite edge with a brand new premium model: Bike+.

According to Peloton, the premium model â€” officially hitting the market on Wednesday at a price tag of $US2,495 â€” is designed to make it “easier to complement an indoor cycling class with Peloton’s strength, yoga, stretching, and meditation classes.”

“The Peloton Bike+ builds on the innovation of the original Peloton Bike and includes some of the most member-requested hardware and software features and class content,” the company said in a press release.

Many of the new features â€” which range from a larger screen that rotates 180 degrees, to automatic resistance control â€” were informed by customer feedback in the last six years since the original Peloton bike debuted and changed the face of at-home fitness.

“[The features are] something our members have been asking for and now we’re providing to them. Member feedback inspires us and is really what drives and motivates our team,” Jayvee Nava, Peloton’s vice president of community, said in a video introducing Bike+ on Tuesday.

We took a closer look at some of the coolest features of Peloton Bike+ that you won’t find on the old model.

Rotating high-definition touchscreen

The Bike+ screen is not only larger than the original at 23.8 inches wide, it also rotates – allowing users to “seamlessly transition between cycling and floor-based workouts,” the company said in a press statement.

The high-definition touch screen rotates 180 degrees left and right, giving Peloton users the ability to do a variety of cross-training activities next to the bike, in addition to cycling.

“[You finish] your last interval on the bike, you unclip, and then you literally take the screen and you rotate it so that you can see us and we are in the room with you,” Peloton instructor Jess Sims said in the Bike+ video.

Enhanced speaker system

Unlike the original Peloton, Bike+ includes a high-fidelity, four-speaker sound system designed for “clearer sound and quality for a more intense instructor connection,” according to the company.

“We integrated a sound bar and subwoofer system right into the screen,” Tom Cortese, Peloton COO and head of product development, said in the Bike+ launch video.

One-tap Apple Watch syncing

Bike+ riders will be able to simply tap their Apple Watch on the screen to instantly keep track of real-time performance and health metrics and data.

“You can sync your watch up to the screen, and then your heart rate, your calories – it’s linked,” Melissa Braverman Tyack, Peloton’s senior engineering program manager, said in the video. “It’s really important to our members. The community spoke, we listened.”

Automatic, touch-free resistance adjustments

For riders who don’t want to be bothered with manually switching the resistance during their ride, Bike+ includes the option to automatically scale resistance changes based on target metrics.

By selecting the “Auto-Follow” feature, riders “don’t even have to touch that resistance knob,” Braverman Tyack said in the video.

“Throughout the class, the digitally-controlled resistance remembers where you fall within the target metrics and automatically adjusts based on instructor guidance, allowing you to fully lose yourself in the class,” Peloton said in a press release.

Bike Bootcamp

While Bike Bootcamp – a new total-body fitness class that includes mat exercises and strength training – will be open to all Peloton members starting September 15, it is especially conducive to Bike+ thanks to features like the rotating screen and sound system.

