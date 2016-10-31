5 must-have items every woman needs in her wardrobe this racing season

Photo: Don Arnold/ WireImage.

It’s racing season, and that means fashions on the field.

For ladies this mean everything from the perfect shoes, to the right dress and, of course, the statement fascinator.

But every year there seems to be more events to attend, and the cost of a new outfit for each occasion can be a nasty pinch on the pocket.

To help you out this season — and just in time for the Melbourne Cup — we asked stylist and fashion guru Cindy Newstead, for the essential items she thinks every woman needs in her wardrobe for the races.

“Be sure to understand the dress code and etiquette for race days that are steeped in fashion tradition. Spring Racing fashion is an exploration of your creativity and is the perfect time of year to express your individuality,” Newstead says.

“This season’s fashions on the field are inspired by fresh florals, bold brights, and pastel perfection.

“Adhering to tradition, monochrome is the quintessential look for Derby Day. New season geometric shapes and stripes will debut in the ultimate of extravagance. Stand out from the crowd in white on white, modernising with different textures.

“Colour will hit the track for Melbourne Cup Day where daring fuchsia, cobalt blue and graphic prints will create a vivid expression of personality. Headpieces in neutral colours, whites and metallic are clever choices to counterpoint this seasons bold colours.

“Feminine floaty fabrications fit for a garden party are the epitome of Stakes Day fashion. Neutral and soft colours with delicate embellished headpieces and jewellery create an ambrosial vision. Soft tailoring, longer hemlines, feminine florals and pastels are perfect for wearing with high nude natural leather sandals to achieve the effortless look of the most relaxed day in the racing calendar. “

Here are five must-haves, according to Newstead.

The slip

A simple flattering slip or A Line style dress in a neutral colour is the perfect blank canvas for showcasing on trend statement pieces. You can easily alternate on trend accessories and colourful headpieces to adapt your classic dress to different race day themes. Both styles are versatile choices for not only the race day but also party season with endless possibilities for dressing up or down with the finer details.

You can buy this one here.

Statement accessories

The perfect addition to your simple dress, accessories elevate your look and express your individuality. You may choose a statement necklace, the more traditional choice of course is a creative headpiece. Rather than one expensive headpiece that feels tired after one wear, you can create unique headpieces curated from brooches, headbands and clips with a myriad of differing textures. Romantic or jewelled headpieces bring a feminine glamour and richness, while a voluminous bloom brings a celebratory playfulness to your look. You can create many different combinations with your accessories to add more drama or separating to pare down your look according the event calendar. These pieces do not need to be expensive, and can also be worn again and again with your evening wear and feminine daytime looks throughout the Spring Season.

You can buy this one here.

A fedora

A Fedora is a statement piece and a fabulous heavier option given our unpredictable weather. A feminine, sophisticated look which also serves to shield you from the heat or winter wind and rain, all of which you can experience in one afternoon in Melbourne! Purchase in a neutral colour and you can wear with almost any look, including a beautiful dress or culottes and coordinating top for refined style.

You can buy this one here.

A full midi skirt

A full midi Skirt is on trend and incredibly versatile. You can wear many different inexpensive tops in various colours to completely change your look. This season we have seen a shift towards separates such as the midi skirt, culottes and crop tops. A show stopping floral midi skirt and matching crop top with a delicate heel is Oaks Day ready, a coordinated blooming headpiece adding the final flourish. Elevate your look even further by incorporating a statement clutch or pair of delicate gloves.

You can buy this one here.

A neutral shoe

A comfortable and versatile nude leather caged or strappy-style shoe is incredibly versatile, on trend and will also work to lengthen legs for a polished look. You will wear this style so much over the Spring/ Summer Season they are a great investment. Pastel pinks and purples are also on trend and neutral enough to be worn with many different looks and other occasions.

You can buy these ones here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.