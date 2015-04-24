5 things you need to know about the General Election 2015

REUTERS/Andrew Yates Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband waves after unveiling his party’s election manifesto at Granada studios in Manchester, northern England, April 13, 2015.

Good morning! Here are 5 of the most important things you need to hear about the General Election 2015 today.

1. Labour leader Ed Miliband is set to say today that the deaths of 800 migrants whose boat sank off the coast of Libya on Sunday “could have been anticipated [and] should have been avoided”. The Conservatives are furious calling the comments “shameful and provocative.”

2. If you haven’t read Ian Jack’s profile of SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon yet, you’re missing out. “A tenacious belief in a cause — as well as in her ability to serve it — is the key aspect of Sturgeon’s career; in no other leading British politician’s story … is it so absolutely manifest.”

3. The Conservatives will release an English Manifesto today which will lay out plans for an England-only income tax. The plans come in response to the cross-party vow to devolve further powers over tax and spending to the Scottish parliament during last year’s independence referendum campaign.

4. The latest ComRes poll gives the Tories a 4 point lead over Labour. The poll for ITV and the Daily Mail has the Conservatives on 36% (up 2) and Labour on 32% (down 1), with the Liberal Democrats trailing on 8%.

5. Business leaders are concerned over Tory election tactics. “Why not play the positive economic note? There is a good story to tell.”

And finally..

Buzzfeed’s Jamie Ross may not (yet) have discovered who the original Solero girl pictured with then SNP leader Alex Salmond was, but he’s at least managed to recreate the moment on the election trail in Scotland.

NOW WATCH: This addiction specialist makes a compelling case for the legalization of marijuana



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.