The Five Most Affordable Cities To Buy A House

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Houses are more affordable in some places than others. Does your metro area rank near the top or bottom?Lenders say a home is affordable when your house payment plus other debt payments add up to 36 per cent or less of household income.



Interest.com, a Bankrate-owned company, gathered data about housing costs and other debt in the nation’s 25 largest metropolitan areas.

In the most affordable cities, including Detroit, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Phoenix and St. Louis, total monthly debt was well below 36 per cent of median income.

Nationally

Median house payment: $936

Median other debt: $504

Median total debt: $1,440

Median monthly household income: $4,209

Percentage of income going to pay debts: 34.2

Detroit

Median house payment: $510

Median other debt: $501

Median total debt: $1,011

Median monthly household income: $4,081

Percentage of income going to pay debts: 24.8

Atlanta

Median house payment: $607

Median other debt: $521

Median total debt: $1,128

Median monthly household income: $4,387

Percentage of income going to pay debts: 25.7

Minneapolis

Median house payment: $936

Median other debt: $502

Median total debt: $1,438

Median monthly household income: $5,279

Percentage of income going to pay debts: 27.2

Phoenix

Median house payment: $704

Median other debt: $512

Median total debt: $1,216

Median monthly household income: $4,172

Percentage of income going to pay debts: 29.1

St. Louis

Median house payment: $729

Median other debt: $514

Median total debt: $1,243

Median monthly household income: $4,264

Percentage of income going to pay debts: 29.2

DON’T MISS: 20 US Cities That Are Getting Crushed By Foreclosures >

This story was originally published by Bankrate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.