5 Staffers Flee Newsweek, Hedge-Funder Phil Falcone May Be Trying To Buy It

All’s been quiet on the Newsweek front recently, but here are a few interesting developments.



By our count, five staffers have left Newsweek since The Washington Post Co. announced on May 5 that it was putting the money-losing magazine up for sale.

Those would be:

Veteran reporter Michael Isikoff, who is headed to NBC, and who told Joe Strupp that the pending sale was a factor in his decision to leave

Executive editor Ted Moncreiff, who was poached by newly appointed W magazine editorial director Stefano Tonchi

Communications director Frank De Maria, who was just appointed Senior Vice President of Global Corporate Communications at NASDAQ

Writer/editor Barret Sheridan, who is headed to Bloomberg Businessweek, and who declined to comment when we reached out to him Thursday

And reporter Matthew Philips, who is headed to the Columbia Journalism School’s Knight-Bagehot fellowship program in August, and who also declined to comment

Isikoff is staying on through the end of the month and starts his new gig at NBC on July 12. We hear Moncreiff and De Maria left last week and that Sheridan and Philips are packing up their desks today.

So is this the start of a mass exodus?

We reached out to Newsweek editor-in-chief Jon Meacham through a spokesperson and haven’t heard back. But staffers tell us the newsroom expects that more people will start leaving.

“I’m sure there will be more departures in the coming weeks,” one insider said, adding, “Isikoff obviously hurts.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Politico’s Mike Allen reported that there were about a dozen serious Newsweek suitors, which is about eight more than the four bidders who have so far been named in media reports.

One of them, we hear from a source familiar with the sale, might be hedge fund manager Phil Falcone of Harbinger Capital Partners.

Remember that Harbinger bought a large stake in the New York Times back in 2008, but has slowly been unloading the stock since last fall, most recently in March.

Perhaps Falcone is now more interested in owning a major weekly magazine than a major daily newspaper?

“We don’t comment on market speculation,” his rep told us. (A source close to Falcone also declined to comment.) So take that rumour for what it’s worth.

And there’s one suitor who we know for sure won’t be Newsweek’s new owner: Southern Daily Group, a Chinese media company that announced on Thursday its bid had failed.

