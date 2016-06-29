Seven 5-minute habits of self-made millionaires that could help you get rich

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

If you want to start accumulating wealth, you need to take action. Start by writing down specific goals for your annual income and net worth, self-made millionaire T. Harv Eker writes in 'Secrets of the Millionaire Mind.'

'Your intention should be to create abundance, not mediocrity,' he explains, so while you should be realistic when setting a time frame to attain these goals, don't be afraid to think big and challenge yourself.

'The number one reason most people don't get what they want is that they don't know what they want,' he writes. 'Rich people are totally clear that they want wealth.'