5 Million: The iPhone 5 Becomes An Automatic Purchase

The news this morning is that Apple announced 5 million iPhones had been sold in the first weekend of availability. The story about that news, if you can believe the headlines, is that this is a ‘huge disappointment’ and that Apple is going down the tubes.



As usual, people who are looking for dramatic headlines and ways to prove Apple is on the down-slope are missing the point. A new iPhone has become something that people don’t want to risk missing out on. It’s become an automatic purchase.

