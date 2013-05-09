Here's What $5 Million Buys In Housing Markets Around America

We recently took a look at what $500,000 and $1 million buys in housing markets around the U.S.
Not too many people have $5 million to spend on a home, but we thought we’d see what kinds of mansions that amount of money would buy.
Our friends at Zillow helped us round up $5 million homes from coast to coast.
Marion, MA: $4.73 million will get you a five-bedroom, 6,500-square-foot waterfront estate with views of Buzzard's Bay, Bird Island, and Cape Cod.
Englewood, CO: $4.75 million buys a 9,000-square-foot home with six bedrooms, a pool, and a hot tub.
Bedford, NY: $4.85 million gets you a five-bedroom home of almost 10,000 square feet on a four-acre lot with a pool in a wooded setting.
Johnson City, TN: $4.85 million buys a 24,000-square-foot, 18th century Spanish castle replica with nine bedrooms on on 13 acres.
New York, NY: $5 million buys a four-bedroom, five-bathroom penthouse condo on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.
Hermosa Beach, CA: $4.9 million will get you a 4,000-square-foot home with four bedrooms and a patio with ocean views.
Seattle, WA: $5 million will get you a 10,000-square-foot home with six bedrooms that was originally built in 1931.
Cincinnati, OH: $5 million will buy a 10,000-square-foot home with 11 bedrooms and great view of the river. It was originally built in 1913.
Atlanta, GA: $5 million will get you a 13,700-square-foot mansion on almost four acres of beautifully manicured property. It has a basketball court, elevator, and a wonderful pool.
Scottsdale, AZ: $5 million will buy an 8,000-square-foot home on a three-acre lot with amazing panoramic views, a pool, and water and fire features.
Kirkland, WA: $5 million will get you a four-bedroom, 5,000-square-foot home with breathtaking views of Lake Washington.
New Canaan, CT: $5 million will buy a 12,300-square-foot home with a pool and spa on over five manicured acres.
Newport Coast, CA: $5 million will get you a 4,800-square-foot house with a custom pool and four-car garage.
Chicago, IL: $4.9 million buys a 10-bedroom beaux arts mansion in the Kenwood neighbourhood of the city, right near Lake Michigan.
Southlake, TX: $5.2 million can buy a six-bedroom, 11,500-square-foot mansion with an elevator and observatory balcony. It is surrounded by a nature preserve.
Golden Beach, FL: $5.3 million can buy an 8,000 square-foot-home with five bedrooms, two docks, and a pool with a rock waterfall.
Corona, CA: $5.3 million will get you a 12,700-square-foot mansion with incredible interiors and exteriors, giving the feel of a true palace.
