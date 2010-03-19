5 Management Lessons From Jack Welch

Photo: AP

Jack Welch, GE’s former Chairman and CEO, is widely regarded as one of the best business leaders in history. Under his leadership, GE shifted its focus and exploded into one of the most valuable companies in the world.



It’s no surprise Fortune named him “Manager of the Century” in 1999.

Here are just a few of the many leadership lessons you can learn from the legendary executive, as outlined by the San Francisco Chronicle:

Change is good — embrace it in everything, from competition, market conditions, and consumer spending habits.

Lead, don’t manage.

The ideal manager inspires, energizes, and follows through on their vision.

Don’t ignore the facts of your business and the general market: either take advantage of them or protect yourself from their negative effects.

Stay focused, be consistent, and always follow-up on everything.

Read the entire article at the San Francisco Chronicle >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.