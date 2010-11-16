5 Gambling Lessons To Be Learned From Week 10

Sure the Rams are an inconsistent 4-5 overall, but against the spread they're an unflappable 7-2. Meanwhile, Detroit entered this Sunday 2-6 in the standings and 7-1 ATS. Though they lost against the closing line, if you put money on them early in the week they came through for you. On the other end of the spectrum, the Panthers and Cowboys are a league-worst 2-7 ATS.