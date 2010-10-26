5 Lessons Gamblers Learned From Week 7 Of The NFL

Photo: Seahawks.com
While good coaches spend their Mondays watching tape and seeing what can be gleaned from another week of games, good gamblers do the same.We want to know what trends have become apparent, which teams look like safe bets moving forward, and which afterthoughts are poised to break out. Because if you can spot an undervalued opportunity before the rest of the betting public, you can steal some extra cash before the next set of lines adjust.
When the Cleveland Browns beat down the NFC's presumed best team, it's time for some serious reevaluation. The NFC is vastly inferior to the AFC this season, so tread carefully with inter-conference-games -- especially ones that have the NFC squad boarding a plane.
Remember all those years when the Ravens squeezed by teams with a middling offence but an overwhelming D? Well, forget that. The Ravens participated in another shootout yesterday, knocking off the Bills 37-34 on Sunday. When you see the Ravens, take the over, and hope no one else has caught on.
The San Diego Chargers gain the most yards per game on offence, and allow the fewest on defence, but are stuck, inexplicably, at 2-5. The Vikings, meanwhile, have talent all over the field but have lost two-thirds of their games. Will either team snap out of it? Don't bet on it.
The fantasy football darling has become a gambler's fantasy this season. He threw two picks for the third time this season (and has nine on the season), and consistently comes up short in close games. When all else is equal pick against the overrated Rodgers.
favoured by three, the Steelers trailed the Dolphins 22-20 in the waning moments of Sunday's game. Pittsburgh was driving when quarterback Ben Roethlisberger ran the ball from the three and dove for the goal line. The Steelers would have covered the spread with a touchdown. Instead, Big Ben fumbled. A controversial, inconclusive replay awarded the Steelers the ball, and another chance at covering. Instead, they kicked the field goal. After all that, nothing changed -- those with money on the Steelers (like us!) lost.
Kansas City easily covered the nine-point spread, beating visiting Jacksonville 42-10. We knew Buffalo-Baltimore (37-34 Ravens) would be more of a shootout than the 40 over/under suggested, and we correctly predicted that Favre would, literally, throw the game away to Green Bay (28-24 Packers).
Unfortunately, we thought the Steelers would handle the Dolphins more easily than they did (23-22 Steelers). And so much for those stout defenses we mentioned in the Cincinnati-Atlanta game (39-32 Falcons) where each team nearly surpassed the over/under (43) on its own.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.