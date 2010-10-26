5 Lessons Gamblers Learned From Week 7 Of The NFL

Kansas City easily covered the nine-point spread, beating visiting Jacksonville 42-10. We knew Buffalo-Baltimore (37-34 Ravens) would be more of a shootout than the 40 over/under suggested, and we correctly predicted that Favre would, literally, throw the game away to Green Bay (28-24 Packers).

Unfortunately, we thought the Steelers would handle the Dolphins more easily than they did (23-22 Steelers). And so much for those stout defenses we mentioned in the Cincinnati-Atlanta game (39-32 Falcons) where each team nearly surpassed the over/under (43) on its own.