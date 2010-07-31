5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Should Learn From How Kids Think

One of the great things about play­grounds is that one gets to see many kids deal with sim­i­lar issues in dif­fer­ent ways.

On a recent trip to the play­ground with my sound, I observed a much younger child, prob­a­bly two or three year old, who was try­ing to climb a tricky park of a jun­gle gym. And the jun­gle gym would foil most of his attempts, with the net result being that the kid would end up, in a lot of cases face-first, on the ground. And yet, he seemed to be hav­ing the time of his life, look­ing at each fall as just another step towards fig­ur­ing out how to pass that obstacle.

I have to say that this is a trait where my adopted coun­try, the USA, is far ahead of the rest of the world. In this coun­try, entre­pre­neurs are not penal­ized for fail­ing and can try again if they've failed in the past. Unfor­tu­nately, that's not always the case, as Robert Scoble shows in this inter­view with a Dutch entre­pre­neur.

In a way, this ties with the pre­vi­ous point as the fear of fail­ing is what keeps a lot of peo­ple from mak­ing changes. But what would you do if you gave your­self per­mis­sion to fail? What if you thought of not try­ing as a type of fail­ure in itself?