5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Should Learn From How Kids Think

Photo: Ernst Moeksis via Flickr
As Oscar Wilde once said, “youth is wasted on the young”, but why not learn from younger generation.Following are XX lessons I’ve relearned by observing how kids interact.
Click here to see 5 lessons entrepreneurs should learn from the playground >
Tristan Louis is a New York-based internet entrepreneur and journalist. This post was originally published on his website, TNL.net, and it is re-published here with permission.
We all have friends and we tend to congregate with them but why not include every person you bump into in what you're doing. On the playground, kids are always happy to add new people to whatever game they're playing. By comparison, at conferences, some people tend to congregate only with the people they know and fail to see that the new people can become new sources of inspirations, and new friends.
Don't hesitate to reach out to new people as you never know what that new contact may bring. In my own experience, everyone I meet always has something to contribute to me and everyone is capable of doing something great, as long as they follow their heart. So I'm always interested in meeting new people and learning about their experience because my life gets enriched so much by such interactions.
For kids, life is very simple: there are things you like and things you don't. They are clear about their intents and interests and they have no problems voicing their likes and dislikes.
Adults sometimes think too much about ulterior motives. There's always a focus on figuring out the story behind the story. What if there weren't one? What if you were to focus on being honest in all your interactions? Wouldn't it make business more efficients and any interactions more enjoyable?
One of the great things about playgrounds is that one gets to see many kids deal with similar issues in different ways.
On a recent trip to the playground with my sound, I observed a much younger child, probably two or three year old, who was trying to climb a tricky park of a jungle gym. And the jungle gym would foil most of his attempts, with the net result being that the kid would end up, in a lot of cases face-first, on the ground. And yet, he seemed to be having the time of his life, looking at each fall as just another step towards figuring out how to pass that obstacle.
I have to say that this is a trait where my adopted country, the USA, is far ahead of the rest of the world. In this country, entrepreneurs are not penalized for failing and can try again if they've failed in the past. Unfortunately, that's not always the case, as Robert Scoble shows in this interview with a Dutch entrepreneur.
In a way, this ties with the previous point as the fear of failing is what keeps a lot of people from making changes. But what would you do if you gave yourself permission to fail? What if you thought of not trying as a type of failure in itself?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.