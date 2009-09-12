5 Questions Every Boss Should Ask

No one likes to get bad news, especially when it applies to one's livelihood. Let there be no doubt--layoffs are difficult to accept. However, there's a communication format that can lessen the pain. As stated above, the message needs to be clear and concise. 'Beating around the bush' isn't acceptable; neither is a very brief, dramatic statement like 'You're fired.'

Instead, the leader needs to use a three-part sequence to deliver the message. First, say something positive, like 'You've been a valuable member of our team for some time. I want you to know that I appreciate your contribution.' This statement contains negativity, but it can be softened and better accepted if the message begins with a positive statement and the communicator is certain to express concern for the other party. Next, continue with the bad news. Tell them you have to cut your losses and terminate some people or cut back on certain projects. Pause and wait for your words to 'sink in.' Third, state what you'll do to help out those being terminated. Say you're setting up stations to show employees how to develop their resumes, search for new jobs, etc. If you don't intend to do this, then ask them to finish up what they're doing, gather their things, say their goodbyes and leave the building by a certain time.