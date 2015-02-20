The 5 things you'll need in your kitchen to make great burgers

If you want to make a great burger, you’re going to need the right tools.

We’ve put together a list of the kitchen essentials you’ll need to do the prep work for your ground beef.

Mixing bowl

You’re going to want to mix the ground beef, onions, garlic, herbs, egg yolks, and whichever other spices and flavours you like together in a big bowl.

We recommend getting a set of three bowls for two reasons: one, you can vary the volume of burgers you will make in the future. And two: they will come in handy for preparing other meals.

Pyrex Prepware 3-piece mixing bowl set: $US74.50 $US11.99 [84%]

Yolk separator

You’ll need to add egg yolk into your ground beef mixture.

For us non-chefs, it could be difficult to separate an egg yolk from the egg white. But this fish-shaped yolk separator will help get the job done without any mess.

Yolkfish egg separator: $US14.00

Mixing spoon

We’re hoping that you’re not planning on mixing the ground beef mixture with your fingers.

Invest in a nice wooden spoon (or three) to keep things cleaner while you’re cooking.

OXO good grip wooden spoon (set of 3): $US11.99 $US11.95

Adjustable nonstick burger press

In order for your burger to cook evenly, you’ll want the patties to have uniform thickness.

An adjustable nonstick burger press is the best way to do that. You can make your patties between 0.5″ to 1.5″ thick — depending on how you like it.

By keeping the thickness uniform, you will prevent the burger’s edges from being overcooked and the interior from being undercooked.

Adjustable nonstick burger press: $US25.00

Shun serrated utility knife

And finally, you’ll need a great knife to slice the tomatoes and pickles for your burger.

The Shun serrated knife is a great option specifically for slicing through tomatoes. The slight patterning on the knife will keep the food from sticking to the knife.

Shun serrated 6-inch knife: $US125.00 $US97.95 [22%]

