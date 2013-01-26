5 Kinds Of People You Need During Your Job Search

Photo: carideeenglish via Instagram

The job search is a challenge unlike any other when it comes down to the variety of emotions and experiences you are faced with.While relatively wholesome in nature, a challenging job search–on its hardest day–can knock even the most confident and sane individual off their feet.



But similar to the variety of challenges we face in life, the challenge of seeking employment is far easier to tackle when surrounded by a beneficial and unique group of individuals.

These are people who will help lift you up on your worst days, challenge you to better yourself in areas where you’re weak, and even guide you toward your career goals. In an overarching context, this may be considered a support system, but I believe it takes far more than support to complete a successful job hunt.

Inspiring a successful job hunt often comes down to the individuals you choose to surround yourself with. Here are five kinds of people you need during your job search:

1. The Supporter

This person is your go-to for seeking out the necessary strength needed to succeed. Oftentimes this individual is a close friend, family member, or even your significant other. It’s not necessary for this person to have any job search expertise or even work within your chosen career field, their only duty is to lend an ear and the necessary encouragement to help you “keep on, keepin’ on”.

2. The Mentor

The relationship you share with this person is generally of a professional nature. Mentors are often previous or current co-workers, managers, or professors who are willing to act as a sounding board for all that you’re faced with during your job search. They can provide you with sound professional advice, as well as insight into their own personal trials and tribulations. When seeking out a mentor, choose someone who isn’t afraid to be critically honest with you–this isn’t a place for a “yes” man or woman.

3. The Friend

While many of the people necessary to the success of your job search may fall into the friend category, this person is strictly in place to help you do more than just search for jobs. That’s right–your job search needs someone who forces you to get out of your house to go see a movie, get a drink, or even just someone who keeps you laughing. Consider having an agreement where you must refrain from talking about your woes when you’re out and about.

4. The Motivator

Every job seeker needs a cheerleader. There’s really no specifications for this person, other than their unending ability to send good energy and motivational phrases in your direction. For some, this may be a parent, while others may find their strongest motivational confidant to be someone also immersed in the job search.

5. The Expert

Having a professional relationship–often considered to be network-based–with an expert can do wonders for your job search. This individual will act as your industry-insider and is likely to be a beneficial connection when it comes to finding job openings and expanding your network.

Sometimes a successful job search comes down to who you surround yourself with. While having these five kinds of people will be key to your success, there may be one person in your support system who plays a multifaceted role.

Who have you been surrounding yourself with during your job search?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.