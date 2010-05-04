5 Keys For Successful Mobile Marketing

If the majority of your customers have cell phones, you might want to consider a mobile marketing strategy to reach them.

Reaching out to your customers via text message is a great way to promote special offers and encourage further engagement with your brand.

Not sure where to start? Starr Hall offers some key guidelines in a recent post on OPEN Forum:

Choose a simple keyword that is easy to text. Most of your customers will join your mobile program by sending a text message to a short code number (5 or 6 digits) with a keyword to identify your program. Your customer may have limited time to read your marketing material and have to remember both a short dial number and the keyword to text, so keep it short and make sure it’s easy to spell! Decide what relationship you want to develop with your customer. You are not trying to build a list of customer mobile numbers so you can SPAM them with a message. Consider collecting a customer’s name in the join process so that you can personalise all future messages you send. Personalizing your text broadcasts can increase your response rates, but be careful not to overstep relationship boundaries too quickly, as this must feel genuine to your customer. Make an irresistible offer to join your campaign. In a world where we are bombarded with so many different advertising messages every day, we want to know what’s in it for us. You need to keep this in mind with your marketing. Put yourself in your customer’s shoes and ask what they would really want from you and your business, and build that into the marketing material your user will read or hear. Focus on your call to action that will have customers rushing to text your keyword. Does is stand out? Is it exciting and a no-brainer to join?

Continue reading at OPEN Forum >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.