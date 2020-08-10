Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported 2nd-quarter earnings on Saturday. Here are the 5 key takeaways.

Getty Images / Bill Pugliano

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway suffered a 10% slump in operating income last quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic hammered many of its businesses.

It also sold the most shares in at least a decade, repurchased a record amount of its own stock, took an almost $US10 billion impairment charge on Precision Castparts, and sounded the alarm on airlines once again.

Here are five key insights from Berkshire’s second-quarter earnings.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings on Saturday, revealing the brutal impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the famed investor’s conglomerate.

Berkshire – which owns more than 90 businesses including Geico, See’s Candies, and the BNSF railway, and holds billion-dollar stakes in public companies such as Apple, Bank of America, and Coca-Cola – also shared details of its stock transactions, share buybacks, and writedowns in the period.

1. Slumping profits

Berkshire’s net income soared 86% to more than $US26 billion last quarter, but that was driven by about $US30 billion in investment gains.

Buffett and his right-hand man, Berkshire chairman Charlie Munger, famously dislike accounting rules requiring them to include unrealized investment gains or losses in Berkshire’s quarterly income. Those numbers are “usually meaningless” and can be “extremely misleading,” they said in the earnings release.

A better measure is Berkshire’s operating income, which slumped 10% to about $US5.5 billion in the period. That reflected a 9% drop in income in the railroad, utilities, and energy segment, and a 42% plunge in its “other businesses” division, which includes retailers, manufacturers, and service providers.

2. Selling spree

Buffett sent shockwaves through the investment community when he revealed at Berkshire’s annual meeting in May that he had exited his positions in the “big four” US airlines at a loss.

It turns out the investor dumped more than just the airlines last quarter. Berkshire sold $US12.8 billion worth of stock on a net basis – its biggest three-month firesale in more than a decade, according to Bloomberg.

Ditching the airlines in April only accounted for about $US6.1 billion of the sales. Berkshire appears to have sold financials as well, based on a roughly $US9.3 billion decline in the value of its banks, insurance, and finance stocks on a cost basis last quarter.

Berkshire is expected to disclose the contents of its stock portfolio as of June 30 later this week.

3. Bulk buybacks

Buffett spent about $US5.1 billion repurchasing Berkshire stock last quarter, marking the biggest quarterly buyback in the company’s history.

The investor may have felt pressure to make use of Berkshire’s cash pile, which ballooned by about $US10 billion to $US147 billion in the three-month period.

The repurchases also indicate that Buffett judged his company’s stock, which trailed the broader market last quarter, to be undervalued. Buffett only buys back Berkshire shares when they trade below a conservative estimate of their company’s intrinsic value.

Moreover, Buffett appears to have spent another $US2 billion on buybacks in July, based on the decline in Berkshire’s outstanding shares last month.

4. Writedowns

Berkshire took a $US9.8 billion impairment charge on Precision Castparts, the aeroplane-parts manufacturer it acquired for $US37 billion in 2016.

Buffett’s company wrote down the value of Precision, its largest manufacturing business, to about $US21 billion. It made the decision after Precision’s revenue slumped almost 33% year-on-year last quarter, fuelling a pre-tax loss of $US78 million – a sharp swing from its $US481 million in pre-tax income in the second quarter of 2019.

Precision also slashed its workforce by around 10,000 people, or nearly 30%, in the first six months of this year, and stomached roughly $US250 million in restructuring costs and writedowns last quarter.

Berkshire also considered writing down its 26.6% stake in Kraft Heinz, which it values at close to a 21% premium to the food giant’s current market value. It ultimately decided against an impairment charge, citing its plans to hold the shares until they recover, among other factors.

5. Airline woes

Buffett justified dumping the “big four” carriers in April by saying “the world has changed for the airlines.”

The investor questioned whether passenger numbers would rebound in the next three years, and cautioned “too many seats” could drive down fares and erode industry profits.

Buffett and his team issued fresh warnings in Berkshire’s earnings report.

“We believe the effects of the pandemic on commercial airlines and aircraft manufacturers continue to be particularly severe,” they said, pointing to downbeat comments by the airlines and suppliers in recent weeks.

They added that the commercial airline and aerospace industries might only bounce back when effective coronavirus treatments and vaccines are developed and distributed widely, adding more uncertainty around the timing and extent of a recovery.

Buffett appears to believe there’s been “pretty permanent demand destruction in airlines,” Cathy Seifert, a director at CFRA Research, told Business Insider.

