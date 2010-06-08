5 Key Financial Choices For Every College Grad

New graduates entering the working world are welcomed with a salary, quickly followed by a host of expenses that make the new-found earnings seem much less impressive. Covering student loans, credit card debt, retirement savings, and living costs is a balancing act, but learning which to prioritise and mapping out monthly expenses will make meeting your financial obligations more manageable.
Let’s take a look at how a hypothetical new graduate (based on 2008 national averages unless otherwise noted) should allocate her money to see how all the demands play out. Most real graduates won’t neatly fit the mould of the student composed of averages, but this outline can be tweaked to help you think about how to handle your own situation.
Along with that average starting salary, our graduate also has the average amount of credit card debt, which is $4,138.
The first thing to do is stop charging anything new to the cards. Then, see if it's possible to switch some of the debt on higher-rate cards to lower-rate cards. Watch out for balance-transfer fees, however. Next, attack the highest-interest-rate balance, followed by lower-rate balances. There are several calculators around the Web, such as this one from Bankrate, that help determine how long it will take to pay off credit card debt.
Interest rates can vary from around 10%-17%; I'm assuming a rate of 14%, approximately the national average according to Bankrate. If our hypothetical graduate only pays $100 each month, it will take almost five years to pay off the balance. Monthly payments of $200 knock the time down to two years. It would take $370 each month to wipe out the debt within a year, which is a worthy goal for a new grad without a lot of fixed expenses. New grads with higher credit card debt loads should obviously aim to pay even more to service their debts each month.
Setting aside money for an emergency is probably one of the hardest tasks for people just starting out and one that easily gets pushed into the future. Between living costs, student loans, and saving for retirement, most new grads are stretched pretty thin. It can be difficult to eke out more money to set aside. But a margin of safety is essential in case something goes wrong, and it can also keep our new grad from having to rely on high-cost credit card debt when she's in a financial pinch.
Actually, the very fact that new grads are already stretched thin makes creating an emergency fund even more urgent. Save some money in an emergency fund even if it means contributing a bit less each month to paying off your credit card.
Typical financial-planner wisdom says to set aside enough to cover three to six months of living expenses. That's a good goal, but isn't very realistic for someone just starting out. To begin, try to set aside a few hundred dollars each month in case you need to pay for something unexpected, such as a car repair. New grads can also get by without saving as much in an emergency fund because they have more flexibility than a lot of people; getting a cheaper apartment, roommate, or part-time job are also options for those who need extra cash.
Of course, our new grad still needs to pay for housing, utilities, food, transportation, and entertainment. These will vary depending on location, but the general guideline is not to spend more than 30% of gross income on housing. That works out to a maximum of about $1,190 per month for rent and utilities given a salary of $47,673, but our graduate should aim to spend much less if possible. If you're forced to cut something to get your debt and savings in order, living expenses should be the first place to look for savings. (If you're still having a hard time after cutting living expenses, temporarily decrease your contributions to your company retirement plan until you can get your debt under control.)
Assuming a worst-case scenario where rent and utilities do cost all $1,190, our graduate would have $953 left over for all other expenses. Transportation is frequently the next largest cost but will vary based on availability of public transportation.
The good news for new grads is that they have a lot more flexibility than other folks in terms of their living situations, such as where they live, whether they have roommates, whether they live with mum and dad for a few years before striking out on their own, whether they have a car, and so on. Strongly consider taking advantage of some of these chances to save money. You'll do yourself a huge favour by getting in a good place in terms of an emergency fund, retirement savings, and debt paydown before taking on living expenses that are not totally necessary.
And if you're lucky enough to have extra money after covering your living expenses, wipe out your credit card balance and then consider contributing more to retirement savings or prepaying student loans. Paying down student loans ahead of time offers a guaranteed return (equivalent to the interest rate on the loans, probably about 6.8%), but it's possible to earn a better long-term return by investing.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.