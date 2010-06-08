5 Key Financial Choices For Every College Grad

Of course, our new grad still needs to pay for housing, utilities, food, transportation, and entertainment. These will vary depending on location, but the general guideline is not to spend more than 30% of gross income on housing. That works out to a maximum of about $1,190 per month for rent and utilities given a salary of $47,673, but our graduate should aim to spend much less if possible. If you're forced to cut something to get your debt and savings in order, living expenses should be the first place to look for savings. (If you're still having a hard time after cutting living expenses, temporarily decrease your contributions to your company retirement plan until you can get your debt under control.)

Assuming a worst-case scenario where rent and utilities do cost all $1,190, our graduate would have $953 left over for all other expenses. Transportation is frequently the next largest cost but will vary based on availability of public transportation.

The good news for new grads is that they have a lot more flexibility than other folks in terms of their living situations, such as where they live, whether they have roommates, whether they live with mum and dad for a few years before striking out on their own, whether they have a car, and so on. Strongly consider taking advantage of some of these chances to save money. You'll do yourself a huge favour by getting in a good place in terms of an emergency fund, retirement savings, and debt paydown before taking on living expenses that are not totally necessary.

And if you're lucky enough to have extra money after covering your living expenses, wipe out your credit card balance and then consider contributing more to retirement savings or prepaying student loans. Paying down student loans ahead of time offers a guaranteed return (equivalent to the interest rate on the loans, probably about 6.8%), but it's possible to earn a better long-term return by investing.